Assam DGP directs police for early completion of child marriage cases

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 23 : Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Wednesday conducted the 2nd monthly State Crime Conference at the Assam Police Headquarters and instructed all districts for early completion of child marriage cases.

The DGP also directed all the districts for timely investigation of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases and tracing of absconders.

All the Additional Superintendents of Police, in charge of criminal cases in various districts, DCP (Crime) from the City and all the Range Officers were present at the conference.

In the conference, the DGP reviewed issues like crime parameters of the districts, investigation of child marriage cases, the pendency of cases, etc.

Earlier Additional DGP, CID gave a detailed presentation on the various crime parameters and about the best-performing districts.

In the conference special focus was given to the investigation of child marriage cases, tracing of proclaimed offenders and absconders, the pendency of cases, percentage of charge sheets and quality of investigation, road accident-related cases, and crimes against women and children.

Steps for reducing the pending cases, and improving the percentage of charge sheets and conviction rates were also discussed at the conference.

Rajib Saikia, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam police said that it has been decided to conduct the review meeting on a monthly basis, and from the next month onwards, the best-performing district would be identified and rewarded.

