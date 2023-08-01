Assam DGP orders probe against Rashtriya Bajrang Dal's arms training camp

Guwahati, Aug 1 Following widespread outrage over a video that showed some 300 youths being trained to handle arms at a camp organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal in Assam's Mangaldai town, the state DGP has issued a probe into the incident.

In a tweet on Monday night, DGP G.P. Singh said that the SP of Darrang police hasbeen "instructed to register a case under appropriate sections of law & investigate the matter and take lawful action".

The video showed the youth being trained to handle guns and other weapons at the four-day camp organised in the Maharishi Vidyamandir School in Mangaldai.

The training camp began on July 27.

Soon after the video emerged, questions were asked about how the organisation could manage such a huge cache of arms without being noticed by the police and administration.

On Tuesday, a senior police officer told IANS that they have been investigating the matter.

