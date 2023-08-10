Assam DGP reviews security measures ahead of I-Day

Guwahati, Aug 10 Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Assam DGP G.P. Singh took stock of the security situation in the upper Assam area and held a meeting with the Superintendents of Police (SPs) from various districts, police said.

According to police, meetings were convened on Wednesday to discuss the law and order situation and the insurgent activity in various parts of upper Assam.

The key meeting was held behind closed doors in the Tinsukia district.

The Assam DGP said that SPs have been told to maintain tight vigil on security measures throughout the state.

"All members of the unified groupings were present at the meeting that took place and along with SPs, officers from the CRPF, Assam Rifles, and the Army, who attended the meeting were ordered to maintain a rigorous vigil throughout the state as discussions on the state's current situation took place," he added.

"ULFA-I engages in a number of undesirable acts during the Republic Day or Independence Day celebrations in Assam. The security forces have been informed and instructed to conduct comprehensive operations in numerous locations," Singh added.

Meanwhile, the top Assam cop said that youth who joined ULFA-I have been expressing their wish to return to the mainstream because of the difficulties they are experiencing in the camps.

