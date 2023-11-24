Assam: Drugs valued at Rs 10cr seized; 2 arrested

Guwahati, Nov 24 Narcotic substances valued at Rs 10 crore have been seized by Assam Police on Friday in the state's Cachar district, an official said, adding two persons were also arrested on this connection.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Alenbi Pathimi and Parbhez Sultan Majumdar.

Both are natives of Cachar district.

A senior police officer said that they got prior information about the movement of a huge cache of narcotic substances through the Cachar district and, accordingly, police increased vigilance in different areas.

According to the police, 50,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from the possession of Alenbi Pathimi.

He was supposed to deliver the consignment to Majumdar. The police said that the international market value of seized drugs is estimated to be at around Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, another individual who was with Alenbi Pathimi managed to escape before police could arrest him. "We have been suspecting that the consignment of narcotic substances was coming from Myanmar through Manipur," the police officer added.

