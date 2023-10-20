Assam: Drugs valued at Rs 20cr recovered in Silchar airport; 2 held

Guwahati, Oct 20 The police in Assam have recovered drugs valued at around Rs 20 crore at Silchar airport, an official said on Friday, adding that two passengers of a Kolkata-bound flight have been arrested in this connection.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Joseph Lanluia, 22, a resident of Aizawl, and F. Lalmangaizowala, aged around 30, hailing from Champai area in Mizoram.

According to the police, 4 kg methamphetamine was seized from their possession.

The drugs were kept hidden in their luggage.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Cachar district, Subrata Sen said: "After receiving an input, the police conducted a raid at the airport with the help of CISF on Thursday afternoon and arrested the two individuals. They were waiting to board a flight for Kolkata."

Sen further said the arrested individuals had brought drugs from Mizoram and were going to Kolkata.

Both are being questioned by the police, the senior official said.

