Assam: Drugs valued at Rs 45 crore seized; four arrested

Guwahati, June 10 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the successful seizure of drugs valued at Rs 45 crore in a series of anti-narcotics operations conducted by the state police.

The seizure happened in Cachar district while four persons were arrested on Monday on the charges of drug peddling.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, CM Sarma praised the efforts of the Cachar police, who recovered a total of 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets during two consecutive raids, carried out based on reliable intelligence.

The operations led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the drug trafficking activities, with authorities stating that the arrests would aid in dismantling the larger narcotics network operating in the region.

Chef Miniser Sarma reiterated the state government's commitment to tackling drug abuse and safeguarding the youth of Assam.

"Assam Police stands firm in protecting our youth," the Chief Minister wrote on social media.

This latest seizure adds to a series of successful operations led by Assam Police as part of the state's aggressive anti-narcotics drive.

According to CM Sarma, "with the drug trade posing a serious threat to youth and community safety, authorities have intensified surveillance and enforcement, especially along key transit routes bordering other northeastern states."

Earlier, drugs valued at more than Rs 5.7 crore were seized by the security forces in Manipur and Mizoram.

A Defence Spokesman said that the Assam Rifles successfully apprehended a drug trafficker and seized a large amount of illegal narcotics from Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night.

The suspected drug peddler was moving in a truck from Imphal to Jiribam, along National Highway-37.

After receiving input from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence about the likely trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles personnel became vigilant and stopped a vehicle matching the description at a checkpost in Noney.

During the search operation, 569.24 grams of heroin and large quantities of amphetamine/methamphetamine tablets were recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler.

The drugs, the total value of which is Rs 5 crore, were contained in 50 cases of soap and 49 sachets.

In another incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, based on specific input, conducted a search operation at Vairengte in Mizoram's Kolasib district, along southern Assam, and seized 7.042 kg of pseudoephedrine tablets (a precursor chemical) valued at Rs 7.04 lakh.

One person was also arrested in connection with the drug seizure, a BSF spokesman said.

Officials said that all the drugs were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar.

