Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized, three arrested

Guwahati, Oct 4 Assam police seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore from a toll gate near Guwahati city on Tuesday, officials said. The drugs were recovered while checking the vehicles before they enter the city at a toll gate located in the Sonapur area on the Assam-Meghalaya border.

A police officer said that the narcotic substances were recovered from several soap cases kept in hidden chambers in an 18-wheel truck.

The police have arrested the driver Hannan Ali. The vehicle was coming from Manipur and the consignment was most probably to be delivered in Guwahati.

Interrogating Ali, police nabbed two drug peddlers from the Khanapara area of Guwahati. They were identified as Liakat Ali and Anowar Hussain. The duo hails from the Barpeta district of Assam.

