Assam Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Jolts North-East

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolted Northeastern India on Sunday, September 14. The German Research Center for Geosciences said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles). No reports of injury or damage to property have been received so far.

The northeast falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the region, the officials said. Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said "there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life" and that his administration is "actively monitoring the situation".

Assam ex-chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is now Union Minister for Ports, urged people to stay alert. "Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert!" Mr Sarbananda Sonowal posted on X. The earthquake comes days after a 3.5 magnitude quake struck Sonitpur in Assam on September 2.