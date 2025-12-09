Assam emerging as new hub of education: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 9 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that the state has been emerging as a new hub for education as the state now has 25 medical colleges with an equal number of universities.

Giving a snapshot of the transformative journey in education that Assam is going through at the moment, the Chief Minister said that Assam now has more than 25 medical colleges. 15 colleges are already functional, and 10 more are in their different stages of construction.

He also said that Assam now has 25-26 universities that are either already functional or remain under construction. He added that the state now has many engineering colleges, including IIT Guwahati and NIT Silchar, which people once could not even imagine.

Sarma mentioned that today, Assam is a hub of new and emerging opportunities where educated youth can find avenues to work.

“With all development initiatives like creating a startup ecosystem to industrialisation, the state is witnessing a new era of growth and development. From Skill University to the Semiconductor industry, Assam is all set to become one of the five most developed states of the country,” he added.

Sarma attended the 4th convocation of Cotton University and urged the graduates to lead Assam’s journey towards competence and self-reliance. Addressing the 2804 graduates, the Chief Minister, while conveying his heartfelt congratulations to the students, attributed their academic success to the outcome of their dedication as well as the sacrifices of the teachers and the families of the students.

He, on the occasion, congratulated all the faculty members, as well as parents and family members of the students, who have supported the graduates in their success.

Reminiscing about his own days in Cotton College (now Cotton University), Sarma said that for him personally, the day is very special. He said that the education he received on the campus of the erstwhile Cotton College shaped his life and helped him to march ahead.

He also said, “As a proud alumnus of Cotton College, now Cotton University, it is a matter of great honour for me to stand before you and address you on this memorable and dignified occasion.”

The Chief Minister, hailing the Cotton University, said that the institution carries a very special energy that inspires young minds to dream bigger, work harder, and rise higher.

He said that when Cotton College was upgraded to Cotton University, that same energy found a wider canvas. He said that the students of the university not only honoured their glorious legacy, but have also embraced the future with courage, confidence, and clarity of purpose.

He also said that convocations always open the doors to new ideas. Convocations offer an opportunity to reflect deeply on the future.

Addressing the graduates, the Chief Minister said, “You have earned your degrees from Cotton University, an eminent institution of learning and a major centre of knowledge in the North-East. At this moment, you stand on the threshold of a promising future, and a remarkable journey”.

