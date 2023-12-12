Assam: Ex-cadre of Naga militant group killed in clash

Guwahati, Dec 12 In a clash with former associates over financial disputes, an ex-cadre of militant group Naga National Council (NNC) killed in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Assam-Manipur border of Jirighat area in the afternoon.

The deceased, a resident of Rongaijan village in Jirighat, was identified as Gaidinchungpow Rongmei (56).

Assam Police's Inspector General (Law and Order), Prasanta Kumar Bhuiyan, told IANS that the initial investigation revealed that the clash broke out over a financial disagreement.

"The deceased was a small-business owner and cultivator who was an ex-cadre of the Naga National Council. He had some commercial rivalry in his neighbourhood, according to information obtained during early inquiries," the officer stated.

According to Bhuiyan, the police retrieved Rongmei's body from a paddy field after receiving the information about it from the Chairman of Namdailang village.

Initially, the Rongmei Naga community's women were not allowing to the police to take the body with them for a postmortem. However, after the SP arrived at the location and convinced them, they allowed the police to take the body, the officer said.

The body has been sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for postmortem.

