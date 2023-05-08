Assam: ex-IAS officer, 2 others arrested in multi-crore SCERT scam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 8 : The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell in Assam on Monday arrested three more persons, including a suspended IAS officer, in connection with a multi-crore rupees scam in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The arrested persons were identified as Sewali Devi Sharma (suspended IAS officer), Rahul Amin and Ajit Pal Singh.

Earlier, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) arrested six persons in connection with the scam and they were identified as Rajesh Joshi, Lakhinarayan Sonowal, Joy Chandra Lahkar, Saranga More, Ramiz Uddin Ahmed and Rahul Ali.

Rosie Kalita, Superintendent of Police of CM's Special Vigilance Cell told that, so far we have arrested nine persons in connection with the case related to a multi-crore rupees scam of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

"This morning, we have arrested three persons including Sewali Devi Sharma from Ajmer of Rajasthan. We have so far arrested 9 persons. Our investigation is on," Rosie Kalita said.

The Assam government had previously suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma in connection with the case of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds of SCERT.

In a notification issued by the Personal (A) Department of Assam government on March 18 said that, "report received from the Department of School Education vide letter eCF No. 221279/227 dated 18-03-2023, that Smti Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS- 2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department opened 5 (five) nos. of Bank Accounts without approval of the Government of Assam during her tenure as the Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT.

"It has also been reported that Smti Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department, the then Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT was the sole signatory and FRBM rules were not followed in respect of the above-mentioned five numbers of bank accounts; and Whereas it has also been reported that a report of Enquiry on the functioning of ODL under SCERT found financial irregularities and very credible references of misappropriation of fund," said in the notification copy.

"It also stated that the Governor of Assam is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to place Smti Sewali Devi Sharma, IAS (SCS-2010), Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department under suspension from service with immediate effect," it added.

