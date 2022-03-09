Assam: Explosive materials including 580 gelatin sticks recovered at Lumding Railway Station, one held

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway on Wednesday informed that they have recovered a huge cache of explosive materials including 580 gelatin sticks and three coils of fuse wire at Lumding Railway Station on March 7.

One person has been arrested for alleged involvement in the transportation of explosive materials.

As per the RPF's release, the suspicious consignment came to the notice of the joint team of RPF during their checking at Lumding Railway Station.

"In the course of checking, they noticed one person loitering suspiciously along with a bag near the waiting room. On checking the bag, 29 packets wrapped in plastic containing 20 sticks each, i.e. total 580 pieces of sticks, which are suspected to be gelatin with three coils of fuse wire, were found," the release read.

On interrogation, the RPF said that the person admitted that he was carrying the material from Shillong to Dimapur.

The arrested accused has been identified as Johanming Thangsang Parate, resident of Muolhoi, Haflong.

( With inputs from ANI )

