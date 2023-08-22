Assam: Fake currency with face value of over Rs 14 lakh seized, 3 arrested

Guwahati, Aug 22 The Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Tuesday confiscated fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 14.50 lakh during an operation in the Goalpara district, and three persons have been arrested in this connection.

A senior police officer said that in accordance with the instructions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an operation was conducted in the Krishnai neighbourhood of the district where they intercepted a vehicle and recovered Rs 14.50 in cash in denominations of 500.

Anowar Hussain, Rafiq Ahmed, and Growel Marak have been identified as the suspects.

"The STF team had conducted the entire operation and fake currencies were seized," Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police in Goalpara district told IANS.

According to the police, a few mobile phones and other things were also seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

