Assam female cop accused of attempt to murder by domestic help surrenders

Guwahati, Sep 9 Hours after a non-bailable warrant was issued against Assam female cop Subhalakshmi Dutta on the charges of attempt to murder pressed by a domestic help, Dutta surrendered on Saturday.

The accused cop has surrendered before police in Sivasagar district, an official said. She will be produced in the court in the evening.

Police will seek her custody, officials said.

Earlier on Friday, Special DGP Harmeet Singh told reporters that the police have launched manhunt to arrest Dutta, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (border) for the Charaideo district.

“A warrant for her arrest has been issued; there is no possibility of bail. She would be declared an absconder and her possessions will be seized if she doesn't turn herself in,” Singh warned.

Notably, her domestic help filed a criminal complaint accusing Dutta of physical abuse on August 26 in the Sivasagar district's Nazira police station.

