Assam: Final voter rolls published ahead of BTC elections

Guwahati, Aug 13 The Final Photo Electoral Rolls for all 40 constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) were published on Wednesday, marking a key step ahead of the upcoming council election, the Assam State Election Commission said in a statement.

This year’s roll reflects a significant expansion, with the inclusion of 81 new villages in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) as per the delimitation notification issued by the Assam government on June 25, 2025.

According to the updated data, the BTR now has a total of 26,58,477 registered voters, comprising 13,23,673 male electors, 13,34,787 female electors, and 17 voters classified as “others".

The council area is served by 3,279 polling stations, although the figure may change as the final list of polling stations is scheduled for release on August 18 following a rationalisation exercise.

The Election Commission has made the Final Electoral Roll (without photographs) available for public inspection at multiple locations, including Circle Officer offices, Block Development Officer offices, municipal bodies, town committees, sub-registry offices, police stations, tea garden offices, and Gaon Panchayat or Village Council Development Committee offices within each constituency.

The official statement said that the voters can also access the rolls online through the OERMS portal and district administration websites.

“Electors may verify their details using their EPIC (Elector’s Photo Identity Card) number issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) or by downloading the electoral roll for their respective polling stations from the citizen corner on the website,” it also mentioned.

In a move aimed at encouraging greater participation, the Commission has also announced that eligible individuals whose names appear in the ECI's supplementary roll and who hold valid EPIC cards will still be able to file claims for inclusion in the BTC electoral roll until the last date for filing nominations.

This provision applies to those qualifying as voters under the ECI’s current summary revision exercise. The updated electoral roll is expected to serve as a critical tool for both voters and political parties as campaigning intensifies in the run-up to the BTC elections.

With expanded coverage and easier access to voter information, the State Election Commission is aiming to boost transparency, ensure fair representation, and maximise participation across the Bodoland Territorial Region.

