Assam firm launches tea named after Ukraine President Zelenskyy

A tea startup in Assam has launched a new tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to honour him for his courage.

Assam tea is famous for its robust flavour and strong aroma in the world.

Ranjit Baruah, the owner of Guwahati's Aromica Tea, which specialises in luxury teas, has the new tea 'Zelenskyy'. The tea 'Zelenskyy' is inspired by the courage and valour of Ukraine's President who rejected the US offer to escape war-torn Ukraine and stay firm for his nation amid the Ukraine-Russia war.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjit said, "We want to bring in the analogy of strength, the courage of Ukraine's President who has single-handedly fought the mighty Russian forces," he said, adding that, "I hope people like it."

( With inputs from ANI )

