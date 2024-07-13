Assam flood situation continues to ease up, 8.40 lakh people affected

Guwahati, July 13 The overall flood situation in Assam further improved on Saturday while one more death was reported from Dhemaji district and 8.40 lakh people remain affected in 21 of the state’s 35 districts, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said.

According to ASDMA officials, as of Saturday, at least 91 people died due to the current flood in 23 districts and around 10 more people died due to landslides and other calamities after the monsoon rain started early last month.

The highest number of deaths (22) were reported in Cachar district.

The number of affected people has come down from over 24.20 lakh in 30 districts as of July 5, the ASDMA officials said.

Flood water also submerged over 29,386 hectares of crop area in 1,705 villages in 21 districts while over 5.03 lakh domestic animals have also been badly affected by the flood.

Of the 21 flood-affected districts, Dhubri, Cachar, Dhemaji, Darrang, Goalpara, Golaghat, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and South Salmara are the worst hit.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, while Burhidihing, Disang, and Kushiyara rivers are also flowing above the danger level in three areas.

Over 36,000 people including women are sheltered in the 221 relief camps set up by the district administrations, while 52 relief distribution centres are functioning in different districts.

The flood water also inundated the vast areas of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), where wild animals were also affected. The Forest and Wildlife Department workers have so far rescued 135 wild animals while more than 180 animals, including deer, rhinos, and hog deer, have drowned in flood waters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor