Assam flood water receding, 4 lakh still affected in 16 districts

Guwahati, July 17 One person drowned on Tuesday in Dhemaji district of Assam even though the overall flood situation has significantly improved in the last 11 days in the state, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said.

According to the officials, over 4 lakh people remain affected by the floods as of Tuesday in 16 of the state's 35 districts.

As many as 97 persons have died due to the floods in 23 districts of the state this year while around 10 people lost their lives in landslides and other calamities triggered by monsoon rain that started early last month.

The highest number of deaths (22) has been reported from Cachar district in southern Assam.

Flood water is still submerging 19,724 hectares of crop area in 1,021 villages in 16 districts, officials said.

Of the 16 flood-affected districts, Dhubri, Cachar, Dhemaji, Goalpara, and Nagaon remain badly affected.

The Brahmaputra continues to flow above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, while Kushiyara and Disang rivers are also flowing above the danger level in a few areas.

ASDMA officials said over 15,475 people have been sheltered in the 122 relief camps set up by the district administrations, while 38 relief distribution centres are functioning in different districts.

