Assam floods: 2 policemen washed away in Nagaon

Two police personnel were washed away in flood waters in Central Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday night.

The incident took place in Kampur area late Sunday night.

According to Police, when a team of Kampur police station led by the Officer-in-Charge of the police station on late Sunday night went to investigate a case, two among the team including the Officer-in-Charge were washed away in flood waters.

The body of a constable was recovered, but the Officer-in-Charge of Kampur police station is still missing.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, police teams are engaged in search and rescue operations to find out the missing police officer.

The deceased police constable was identified as Rajib Bordoloi and the missing police officer's name is Samujjal Kakati.

Hem Chandra Mahanta, Sub-Inspector said, "It is a very tragic incident. My telephonic conversation with OC sir was going on till 10.30 pm on Sunday. The incident took place when they went to investigate a case."

On the other hand, Hardeep Singh, an SDRF personnel said, "We reached the spot at around 1 am after receiving the information about the incident. We have so far recovered one body of a constable. A deep diver team has also reached the spot and has started their search and rescue operation."

Following the torrential rains in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring country Bhutan, the water level of all major rivers of the state are rising and many rivers are flowing above danger level marks in several places.

Nearly 42.28 lakh people of 33 districts - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, have affected in the second wave of the deluge.

Meanwhile, two people were killed on Saturday night during a landslide in the Cachar district of Assam. The incident took place at the Borakhai tea estate area of Cachar where a large portion of land slipped from the hilltop over a house.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team, local administration and police rushed to the spot on Sunday and recovered the bodies of two persons from the debris.

The floods and resultant landslides in Assam claimed more than 70 lives this year so far.

The water level of Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Jia-Bharali, and Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level mark in many places of the state.

