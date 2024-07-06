Assam floods: 6 more dead, 24 lakh hit; Amit Shah assures Centre's full assistance

Guwahati, July 6 Amid marginal improvement in the flood situation in Assam, six more people have died in five districts while over 23.96 lakh people have been affected across the state, officials said on Saturday.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials, two people drowned in Charaideo district while one each died in Goalpara, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts.

With Saturday's deaths, the toll has mounted to 58 with many people dying due to landslides and other calamities in different districts.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday and assured the Centre's full assistance to the state.

“On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji about the ongoing situation.

“The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times,” the Home Minister said in a post on X.

ASDMA officials said that the flood water also inundated over 68,768 hectares of crop area in 3,535 villages under 29 districts while over 15.49 lakh domestic animals have also been badly affected.

Out of the 29 flood-affected districts, Dhubri, Morigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Barpeta are the worst hit.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Goalpara, Tezpur, and Dhubri, while Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia-Bharali, Kopili, Barak, Katakhal, and Kushiyara rivers are flowing near danger level in many places.

The district administrations have set up 577 relief camps to provide shelter to over 53.429 people, while 284 more relief distribution centres are functioning in different districts.

Along with various NGOs, teams of the National and State Disaster Response Forces have also been deployed for the rescue and relief operations.

Like in previous years, a large area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has been inundated and park authorities have intensified vigil to rescue the animals and to prevent poaching of the wildlife.

KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh said that so far, 95 wild animals have been rescued while 114 animals, including deer, rhino, and hog-deer, have drowned in flood waters.

