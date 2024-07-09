Assam floods: 7 more deaths reported, over 17 lakh still affected in 26 districts

Guwahati, July 9 With less or no rain during the past few days, the overall flood situation in Assam is slowly improving, while seven more deaths in six districts were reported on Tuesday and 17.17 lakh people remain affected in 26 of the state’s 35 districts, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall over parts of central, northeast, and east India during the next 4 days.

According to the ASDMA officials, over 24.20 lakh people in 30 districts had been affected till Friday (July 5).

According to the officials on Tuesday, two people drowned in the Cachar district, while one each died in Dhubri, South Salmara, Dhemaji, Nagaon, and Sivasagar. With the latest deaths, the toll has climbed to 79 in different districts.

The flood water also inundated over 39,870 hectares of crop area in 2,779 villages in 26 districts, the officials said, adding that over 13.66 lakh domestic animals have also been badly affected.

Among the 26 flood-affected districts, Cachar, Barpeta, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Dhubri, Darrang, and South Salmara are the worst affected.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri, while Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Kopili, and Kushiyara rivers are near the danger level in many places.

ASDMA officials also said that over 48,000 people are sheltered in the 507 relief camps opened by the district administrations, while 267 more relief distribution centres are functioning in different districts.

National and State Disaster Response Forces, Fire and Emergency Service personnel, police forces, the AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA and volunteers from various NGOs, have also been deployed for the rescue and relief operations.

Wild animals in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) were largely affected by the flood as a vast area of the park has been submerged and park authorities continued their efforts to rescue the animals and to prevent poaching.

KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh said that so far, 133 wild animals have been rescued while 159 animals, including deer, rhino, and hog deer, have drowned in flood waters.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is regularly reviewing the flood situation in the state, on Tuesday said that the situation is improving in Assam. Union Minister Pabitra Margherita conducted an extensive review of the flood situation in Karimganj and Cachar districts during his visit to southern Assam. He inspected key relief camps in these districts and interacted with the flood-affected residents. Assessing the distribution of relief materials, child nutrition, potable water, medical services, and sanitation efforts, he expressed his satisfaction with the measures in place.

