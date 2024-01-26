Assam: Four persons arrested for having ULFA-I links
By IANS | Published: January 26, 2024 12:57 PM2024-01-26T12:57:34+5:302024-01-26T13:00:07+5:30
Guwahati, Jan 26 Assam Police have arrested four persons on the suspicion of having links with banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), according to police sources.
The police have conducted raids at several locations in the Guwahati city on Thursday night and a police source said following that the arrests were made.
However, the police have not divulged the details of the individuals arrested. Further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I on Thursday announced that it has boycotted the R-Day celebrations and stressed their demand for a sovereign Assam.
