Assam: Four ULFA-I cadres surrender before police

Guwahati, Nov 29 Four cadres of banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered before the police and laid down their arms on Wednesday.

As he welcomed the cadres into the mainstream, state DGP, GP Singh told the former militants: "You should not consider that you have given up. Instead, you are just back at home."

He added that the facilities and policies of the government will be followed in the rehabilitation of the former militants. Two hand grenades built in Thailand, one 9x19 pistol made in Austria, and twenty-five rounds of 9 millimeter pistol ammo were left behind by the ULFA(I) fighters who had surrendered.

According to Hiren Chandra Nath, Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch), a total of 14 ULFA-I cadres have given up their weapons and assimilated into society this year.

He said: "These former cadres deposited various weapons, ammo, and explosives during their surrender ceremony." Meanwhile, one ULFA-I cadre was killed by police action, and 16 cadres in all were taken into custody, according to Nath.

He added: "In those incidents, the security forces recovered various arms, ammunition, and grenades from the ULFA-I cadres."

