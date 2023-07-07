Assam girl harassed in police station: Absconding police officer arrested from Guwahati Rly station

Guwahati, July 7 An Assam police officer, who allegedly harassed a girl inside a police station and was absconding since June 26, was arrested from Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday.

The accused officer, identified as Biman Roy, took obscene pictures of a young girl who was detained at Nalbari’s Ghograpar Police Station. The incident came to light on June 26.

Roy was reportedly found unconscious at the Guwahati Railway Station and was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Abhijit Sarma, the GMCH's superintendent, said, "An unidentified person was taken to GMCH. The patient had a low Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS)."

"He was being treated by medics who said he had food poisoning. His GCS is still low. He's good other than that, though. He has one family member with him right now," Sarma continued, "He was identified as Biman Roy."

The incident first came to light on June 26 when a minor girl complained to the police about then Officer-In-Charge of Ghograpar Police Station, Biman Roy. The girl alleged that the officer had taken her obscene pictures and humiliated her in front of other officers within the jail.

On June 21, the victim girl is said to have allegedly eloped with her lover, but they were caught by the police and taken to Ghograpar PS. They were both kept in jail that evening.

The girl in her complaint said: "I was forced to remove my clothes by the SI, but, I denied it. He then threatened me and hence I got scared and removed my clothes. SI has clicked my naked picture and had tried to harass me with his obscene gesture. In the morning, I had informed about the incident to a woman police official, but she asked me to keep quiet."

Following the complaint, the Assam DGP G.P. Singh warned of stern action against accused Roy and dismissed the accused officer from the service.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote: "Being convinced of the instant case being rarest or rare, and as the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force of Assam, and in accordance with extant law & rules, I have decided to dismiss Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from Assam Police."

