Assam Government Denies Night-Stay Permissions at Two Places During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

On Thursday, the Congress stated that the Assam government has refused to grant permission for night stays at public grounds for its leaders in two districts during the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Yatra, spearheaded by MP Rahul Gandhi, is set to kick off from Imphal on January 14 and conclude on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam segment of the march is slated to take place from January 18 to 25.

Addressing a press conference here, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said the party is now looking for alternative arrangements of private farmlands for stationing the containers, where senior national leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will halt for a night.

We requested permission to use a school ground in Gogamukh, Dhemaji district, solely for overnight stays by parking our container vehicles. Initially, permission was granted, but it was unexpectedly revoked at the last moment, he stated. Likewise, a college in Jorhat district declined to permit us for a one-night stay at its playground, he added.

We are not aware of the position in other districts as the application process was done online and we have not heard yet. We are now seeking support from individuals and private firms for using their grounds for night halts, he added. The party which did not fight for India’s freedom is ruling the country now. They don’t want us to highlight people’s rights. Freedom is endangered by fascist and undemocratic BJP, Saikia said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is designed to traverse a distance of 6,713 km over a span of 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states.