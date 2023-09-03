Assam Government to ban polygamy in state?

The Assam government is likely to introduce a bill in the state assembly in December to ban polygamy as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced it will be finalised in the next 45 days. Sarma said the state government has received as many as 149 suggestions in response to a public notice seeking feedback from the state on the proposed law to ban the practice of marrying multiple spouses.

Update on proposed bill for banning polygamy-We have received a total of 149 suggestions in response to our public notice.”Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favor of the bill, indicating strong public support. However, 3 organisations have expressed their opposition to the bill. We will now proceed to the next stage of the process, which is to complete the final drafting of the bill in the next 45 days," he further said.

Meanwhile, after addressing a BJP ally parties meeting in Tinsukia on Saturday, Sarma said, “A legal committee was formed to analyse whether the state government can ban polygamy or not and we have received positive thoughts."“We also sought public opinions and suggestions on the proposed Bill for banning polygamy. We have received a total of 149 suggestions in response to our public notice. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favour of the Bill and they support to ban on polygamy. However, three suggestions have expressed their opposition to banning polygamy. Our next phase is to draft the bill,” news agency ANI quoted the Assam chief minister as saying.The state government had issued a notice on August 21, inviting public opinion on banning polygamy. The notice requested people to submit their views by August 30 via email or post.