Assam Government to Revamp Infrastructure of 252 Rural Schools with Rs 1,800 Crore Investment

The Assam government is investing over Rs 1,800 crore to upgrade the infrastructure of 252 prominent rural schools across the state. These state-run schools are being selected from each of the 126 assembly constituencies as part of a comprehensive infrastructure improvement initiative.

Mamata Hojai, Director of Secondary Education, explained that the schools are being modernized under a project funded by the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). The selection of these schools was based on suggestions from the respective Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) following budgetary announcements made last year.