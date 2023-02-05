Assam governor visits Tinsukia, asks Dy Commissioner to implement Central schemes

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, who was on his visit to the Tinsukia district today, asked the Deputy Commissioner to implement the flagship programmes of the Centre and state effectively.

Mukhi asked the district administration to expedite the schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state and meet the projected deadline.

He asked Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar and heads of departments to showcase their administrative acumen towards the implementation of the Central government schemes and make Tinsukia an ideal district in the field of scheme implementation relating to the social security of the people.

In a meeting held at the conference room of the DC office, the Governor met the officials of the district administration and reviewed the progress of different Central government schemes.

The Governor also took stock of the electrification work in the district.

On the agricultural front, the Governor took stock of the schemes to achieve farmers' welfare.

He also laid emphasis on doubling the farmers' income besides multiple cropping on the same plot of land.

The Governor also met the higher officials of the security agencies and took stock of the law and order in Tinsukia and had a detailed discussion on all aspects that potentially determine the law and order in the district. The Governor further advised the officials to provide good public service by being polite to the public and giving their best towards public service.

