Assam govt appoints 280 specially-abled candidates as teachers

The Assam government on Tuesday distributed the appointment letters to 280 specially-abled candidates for the post of regular teachers in different schools of various districts under the Directorate of Elementary Education in Assam.

During a programme held at the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Convention and Training Centre in Dispur in Guwahati, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu distributed the appointment letters to the candidates.

A total of 193 candidates have been appointed in lower primary schools, 75 in upper primary and 12 as science teachers in upper primary schools.

Senior officials of the Elementary Education department were also present in the programme.

Dr Pegu in his speech said that under the leadership and guidance of Assam's Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, a revolutionary change has come about where teachers have been appointed by organizing Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examinations in a free and fair manner.

He asked all the candidates to think positively and move forward with an aim to serve the nation by their profession of teaching.

The Education Minister further stated that the education department has been working relentlessly for the infrastructural development of schools to ensure quality education.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor