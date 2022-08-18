Assam govt asks schools to display photographs of teachers in classrooms

The Assam government has asked all high schools, higher secondary schools, and senior secondary schools to display photographs of all the teachers in classrooms.

The order has been issued by Mamata Hojai, the Director of Secondary Education, Assam to the institutional heads of all the secondary schools in the state.

The August 17 order has directed all the Inspectors of Schools to issue an instruction to all the Heads of institutions under their jurisdiction to display photographs of all the teachers in sturdy, good-quality frames in the classrooms as directed by the government.

The order will be applicable in all high schools, higher secondary schools, and senior secondary schools, Hojai told to ANI.

According to Hojai, the main reason behind this move is to bring in more transparency between the teachers and the parents. In case, the parents want to meet the teachers and discuss the issues regarding their child. They can't do that unless they know the teachers properly.

"Our main purpose is to give quality education to the school students. Children may have some issues regarding academic side, if guardians want to consult with the teacher, they don't know each other. If any child has any problem, then parents want to discuss with the teachers, if they don't know who are the teachers so it becomes difficult. That's why we have asked all the institutional head to display the photographs of the teachers in the classrooms," Mamata Hojai said.

This is one of the many steps taken by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government in the education sector of the state.

Last month, the Assam government directed the school education department to introduce English as a medium of instruction for science and mathematics for Classes 6 to 12.

In July only, the Assam government also appointed 280 specially-abled candidates as teachers in various districts of the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor