Assam govt committed towards preserving heritage of tribal community: CM

Guwahati, Nov 21 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the state government is committed to preserving the cultural heritage of tribal communities.

While expressing delight at unveiling a replica of the Kachari Kingdom’s monolithic pillar within the state Assembly complex today, Sarma emphasised that this installation represents a lasting commitment to conserving and promoting tribal art, culture, and heritage.

The Chief Minister also unveiled several newly developed facilities within the Assam Legislative Assembly complex, including a command and control centre, cafeteria, digital corridor, smart pole, and a sandstone monolith pillar representing ancient Assam.

He said, “Assam’s present government remains dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of its tribal communities.”

Sarma highlighted the vital role that Assam’s tribal communities play in the state’s cultural identity, noting that their vibrant art, cultural practices, and traditions are essential components of Assam’s legacy.

He said that the region’s illustrious history comes to life through such cultural expressions, including historical remnants of the Kachari Kingdom, which hold an enduring place in the history of Northeast India.

He mentioned that several tribal freedom fighters from the Northeast, including Dimasa leader Sambhudhan Phonglo, Rani Gaidinliu of Nagaland, Bir Tikendrajit Singh of Manipur, Ratanmani Reang of Tripura, Helen Lepcha of Sikkim, U Tirot Sing Syiem of Meghalaya, Ropuiliani of Mizoram, and Moje Riba of Arunachal Pradesh, have been honoured with statues at the Amrit Udyan in Hengrabari, Guwahati.

Additionally, Sarma highlighted the establishment of the Department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, reflecting the present State government’s commitment to preserving the traditions and beliefs of the indigenous communities of the region.

The Chief Minister commended the efforts of Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, and the Assembly’s officials and staff for their significant roles in modernising the Assembly.

He said that this transformation, achieved through IT-enabled initiatives, includes the sandstone monolithic pillar - an exquisite sculpture reflecting the historical legacy of the ancient Kachari kingdom of Assam.

Sarma emphasised that these initiatives are part of a broader effort to modernize the Assembly through technology while simultaneously preserving Assam's rich cultural heritage.

He remarked that these new facilities reflect the Assembly’s effort to harmonise tradition with modernity, showcasing Assam’s cultural heritage alongside digital advancements.

Sarma expressed confidence that such initiatives would inspire greater appreciation for Assam’s ancient history.

He also asserted that the state government’s continued dedication to preserving Assam’s history and culture would establish the region as a cultural and heritage hub.

The event was attended by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs etc. Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Education etc. Dr Ranoj Pegu and other dignitaries.

