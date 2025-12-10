Assam govt intensifies drive to reclaim forest land

Guwahati, Dec 10 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government has intensified its drive to reclaim forest lands and public property allegedly encroached upon over the years, asserting that decisive steps have been taken to “push back” infiltrators and protect Assam’s territorial and demographic integrity.

Speaking at the public event of Swahid Divas here, Sarma said the government has “started reclaiming lands from those who plundered Assam’s forest resources and grabbed land”, adding that in Bayadrava, authorities acted promptly against those who had “entered Assam illegally”.

“Today, if anyone attempts to infiltrate Assam, this government and Assamese society have begun the process of sending them back within two hours of their arrival,” he said, stressing that public cooperation has strengthened administrative action.

Sarma said Assamese society is becoming economically self-reliant, enabling the collective aspiration for a “new Assam”.

The Chief Minister reiterated that this vision is rooted in the sacrifices of over 860 martyrs, whose role in safeguarding the state’s identity and interests, he said, remains foundational.

“An Assam built on their sacrifices will be beautiful in every aspect—an Assam full of self-respect,” he said.

He added that the state is “moving forward as our martyrs dreamed”, citing the end of rhino poaching incidents, recovery of encroached forests, and what he described as firm action against infiltration.

Reiterating concerns over the alleged sale of land to outsiders, Sarma appealed to the Assamese community not to sell land to unknown individuals due to economic hardship, warning that such trends could lead to “loss of land to infiltrators”.

He further urged local business owners to avoid appointing people whose identity and background are not known.

The Chief Minister said Assam today stands at an important juncture, with improved security, stronger social confidence and renewed determination.

“We march towards a new Assam built on the sacrifices of more than 850 martyrs,” he said, calling for collective vigilance and unity in preserving the state’s cultural and territorial heritage.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor