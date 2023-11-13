Assam govt planning to build a Kamakhya temple in Maharashtra, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 13 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that a Kamakhya temple will be built somewhere in Maharashtra as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is an enthusiastic devotee of the Goddess and has already given his nod about this project.

Sarma told reporters here, “When Shinde ji came here, I put forward a proposal of building a Kamakhya temple and namghar (a place of worship for Assamese people) in Maharashtra. He readily agreed to my proposal and invited me to visit Mumbai once for having an in-depth discussion about the project.”

“However, I could not find time to go to Mumbai and conduct a meeting with him. But I am looking forward to it and I hope that we will have the meeting very soon,” he added.

According to Sarma, the Maharashtra Chief Minister is a devotee of Kamakhya and he is very keen to build a temple there.

He mentioned, “The Assam government has a land near Mumbai. But let me see what Eknath Shinde can offer us for building the temple and namghar.”

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister further said that the state government has been building a corridor at Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hills in line with the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi.

“We have been investigating Rs 600 crore to build a beautiful corridor at Kamakhya temple,” he added.

--IANS

