Assam govt provincialises tea garden-managed schools to provide students with better facilities

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 19 : The Assam government has provincialised 422 schools run by the tea garden authorities in the state following which the schools will receive mid-day meals, uniforms, and free textbooks.

The move comes after the state cabinet decided to provincialise 419 tea garden-managed lower primary schools, two moral education schools and one High School in the state.

"In the public interest and in the academic interest of the tea garden community, the state government provincialised 419 number Tea gardens to be managed in Lower Primary Schools, 2 tea gardens in M E Schools and 1 tea garden in High School of the state," a notification from the Department of School, Assam, dated April 18 said.

The state government also directed the authorities to create of vacancies of teachers for the schools, 2 teachers will be appointed for each 419 L P school, 3 teachers will be appointed for each of the 2 ME schools and one headmaster and 5 teachers will be appointed for the high school.

"The students in the provincialised schools will receive Mid Day Meal (MDM), uniform, free textbooks and government teachers," the notification said.

The state government also directed the District Elementary Education Officers and Inspector of schools to ensure the proper working relationships between the newly recruited teachers and the tea garden-engaged teachers.

The teachers managed by the tea garden authorities will also be provided with many facilities like in-house training of teachers and benefits of capacity building programmes orgsed by the Department of School Education for teachers, the notification said.

Earlier these schools were run by the State Tea Garden Authorities.

