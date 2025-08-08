Assam govt rolls out major initiatives for Tai Ahom community

Guwahati, Aug 8 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday highlighted a series of initiatives undertaken by his government to promote the welfare and heritage of the Tai Ahom community, calling their upliftment central to safeguarding the state’s cultural identity.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said, “Our indigenous communities shape every decision we take. To uplift the Tai Ahom community, we have launched key initiatives — from the majestic Lachit statue to seat reservations — ensuring their legacy thrives and their future shines brighter than ever.”

Among the flagship measures, the Chief Minister listed the UNESCO World Heritage Site status recently accorded to Charaideo Moidam, the nationwide celebration of the birth anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, and the construction of a grand statue of Lachit in Jorhat.

He also noted that a memorial dedicated to the 10,000 soldiers who perished in the historic Battle of Alaboi is underway. Since 2022, the state government has sanctioned Rs 77.16 crore to the Tai Ahom Autonomous Council.

Additional steps include increasing reserved seats for Tai Ahom students in higher educational institutions and building a new Tai Education and Cultural Centre.

CM Sarma said these projects reflect the government’s twin goals of empowering indigenous communities and preserving Assam’s historical and cultural legacy.

“Empowering communities, safeguarding Assam’s identity — this is our mission,” he remarked, adding that more initiatives for the Tai Ahom community are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, in a significant move aimed at safeguarding indigenous communities in sensitive and remote regions, CM Sarma recently announced the launch of a dedicated portal to apply for arms licenses.

The new initiative, he said, is a "special scheme" targeted at ensuring the safety of original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens of Assam who perceive a genuine threat to their lives.

"The Assam government are committed to the safety of indigenous people. A dedicated portal is coming up where indigenous citizens living in vulnerable areas can apply for arms licenses. After a thorough, multi-layered scrutiny, licenses will be granted to eligible individuals," the Chief Minister stated.

According to officials, the scheme is designed exclusively for indigenous people residing in areas categorised as "vulnerable" or "remote" by the district administration or assessed as such by designated security agencies.

