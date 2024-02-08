Assam govt to file police complaint for irregularities in school uniforms

Guwahati, Feb 8 The Assam government will file police complaints against those responsible for distributing uniforms to schools’ students, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

During Question Hour, Sarma informed the Assam Assembly that the administration would begin investigating claims of irregularities in school uniforms throughout the state following the Lok Sabha elections.

“We provide funding so that students can receive free school uniforms. But when I go to different places, I see that some schools have nice uniforms and some don't,” he mentioned.

According to Sarma, some school administrators use the funds appropriately, but others are not.

“This year, we want to give all school students across the state high-quality uniforms. I request the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) to visit local schools and assess the uniform qualities there. If you notice poor quality uniforms, as per your information the department will take action,” he continued.

Sarma said, “This time, we will file police complaints against those involved with the irregularities in giving the school uniforms. Once the Lok Sabha poll is over, we shall start working on it.”

He also mentioned that providing clean food in mid-day meals and good quality uniforms to the students is a major goal of the current government.

The issue of poor quality of uniform in schools was raised by AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam in the Assam assembly on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor