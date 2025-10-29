Assam govt to hand over GST share from Zubeen Garg’s last film to Kala Guru artiste foundation

Guwahati, Oct 29 With Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic work Roi Roi Binale already creating waves ahead of its scheduled release on October 31, the Assam government on Wednesday announced that it will hand over the entire state’s share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected from the movie to the Kala Guru Artiste Foundation.

Announcing the decision after a cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the funds will be used by the foundation to support artistes in need of medical assistance, help flood-affected families, and extend aid to financially disadvantaged students pursuing education.

“This is our humble tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, whose contributions to Assam’s culture are unparalleled. Roi Roi Binale is not just a film — it’s a reflection of his enduring artistic vision and love for the people of Assam,” Sarma said.

He added that while the government does not levy entertainment tax on Assamese films, its share of the GST revenue from Roi Roi Binale will be channelled into causes close to Garg’s heart.

“Through this gesture, we wish to ensure that Zubeen’s legacy continues to uplift the creative and cultural community he devoted his life to,” the Chief Minister said.

The announcement came alongside a series of other cabinet decisions, including approval for the Rs 2,205.75 crore ADB-aided Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project (Phase II), and amendments to the Assam Land Policy, 2019, to grant hereditary land rights to the Moran and Matak communities.

The cabinet also approved financial grants of Rs 25,000 each to 2,068 Raas Committees across Assam and Rs 50,000 each to 67 committees in Majuli, in recognition of their role in preserving traditional art and culture.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sarma felicitated the Betkuchi High School football team, winners of the 64th Subroto Cup (Junior Girls, U-17), and handed cheques of Rs 50,000 to each player in appreciation of their victory.

