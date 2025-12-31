Assam govt to intensify crackdown on illegal infiltration: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 31 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government will further intensify its crackdown on illegal infiltration in 2026, asserting that Assam will not be allowed to become a refuge for undocumented foreign nationals.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the state carried out a large-scale “push-back” operation in 2025 to deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals and that the drive would be pursued with greater intensity in the coming year.

“In 2026, we will be ruthless in this effort and push back even more. Assam is not your breeding ground,” CM Sarma wrote, adding that 18 illegal entrants were pushed back across the border on Tuesday night.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly maintained that illegal infiltration poses a serious threat to Assam’s demographic balance, social harmony and internal security. He said the state government remains committed to safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities and enforcing the law without compromise.

Sarma has earlier stated that infiltration has long been a major challenge for Assam, particularly in border districts, and alleged that previous governments failed to address the issue decisively. He has credited recent administrative measures, enhanced border surveillance and improved coordination between the state police and central security forces for stronger enforcement on the ground.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that his government is committed to the full implementation of the Assam Accord, including provisions related to detection, deletion and deportation of illegal foreigners. He stressed that protecting Assam’s cultural identity, land rights and demographic integrity remains a top priority of his administration.

The renewed push-back announcement comes at a time when the state is gearing up for the 2026 Assembly elections, with infiltration and border security expected to remain key political issues.

The BJP-led state government has consistently projected its tough stance on illegal immigration as a core policy position. Officials have indicated that intensified drives, stricter monitoring along border areas and legal action against facilitators of illegal entry will continue in the coming months.

