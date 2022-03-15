Assam govt to introduce department to work for promotion of faith, culture of anthropologically indigenous and tribal communities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that looking at the importance of ancient wisdom of the indigenous tribal faith and culture, his government has taken the decision to create a department to work for the promotion of faith and culture of anthropologically indigenous and tribal communities. "Assam is a microcosm of a bigger region where people belonging to different indigenous and tribal faith and culture reside for ages. However, as a manifestation of different factors, the younger generations seem to have been losing touch with the ancient faith and practices," said Sarma. Interacting with the representatives of 30 tribal communities of the state in Guwahati, Sarma discussed with them different measures to preserve and promote the faith and culture of anthropologically indigenous and tribal communities. The Assam Chief Minister said that the department would create an action plan for the State government to enrich the state's demography and its bouquet of indigenous and tribal culture. "The department will essentially undertake deep research and lay a strong foundation to achieve its mandate of helping the younger generation to imbibe the virtues of ancient faith and culture," said Sarma. He asked them to register their organizations with the department to enable the government to provide institutional support to the organizations that have been engaging in the preservation and promotion of indigenous and tribal faith and culture. He also told them that the tribal communities that are still preserving and practicing their ancient religion, faith, and culture can also apply for government support through a portal. Stating that Assam has a rich repository of indigenous and tribal knowledge, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state government will initiate adequate steps for their studies by the younger generation so that the society at large gets benefitted.

He also said that the government in the coming days will also hold a mega exhibition encapsulating in miniature the characteristics, creations, art, and culture of indigenous and tribal faith to create more patronage for them. Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary was also present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

