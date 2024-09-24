Assam govt to provide bicycles to 3.23 lakh students: CM

Guwahati, Sep 24 The Assam government has decided to provide bicycles to more than 3.23 lakh students studying in class 9 in government schools across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and the state government will spend nearly Rs 150 crores for this.

Sarma asserted that this initiative will ensure regular attendance of students in the schools and reduce the dropout rates.

An official note of the Cabinet mentioned: “To promote regularity of students in schools and act as a deterrent against dropout in secondary level, Cabinet has accorded approval to the procurement of bicycles for students of Class IX in Secondary Govt/Prov. schools for 2024-25.”

A financial sanction totalling Rs 148.55 crore has been approved for the scheme which will entail bicycles to 3,23,640 students (both boys and girls) in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also said that the bicycles will ensure ease of communication and security to cover the distance from students' home to School and vice versa on time.

Meanwhile, to boost technical education three new polytechnics will come up at Hajo, Majuli and Tingkhong.

Additionally, the state Cabinet has accorded approval to re-validate of the administrative approval of Rs 150 crores for the construction of the proposed polytechnic salaries of Teachers engaged by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

“To ensure the continuation of education of students in Karbi Anglong, Cabinet has accorded approval to payment of salaries to 131 teachers appointed by the KAAC,” Sarma said.

He also mentioned that the state Cabinet has accorded approval to the proposal of re-engagement of 451 part-time faculty against the existing vacant posts in the Govt engineering colleges and polytechnics in Assam.

“This decision will ensure uninterrupted academic classes and other related activities in every branch of Govt Engineering Colleges and Polytechnics,” Sarma added.

