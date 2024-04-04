Assam govt will fund education of girls: CM Sarma

Guwahati, April 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the government will take responsibility for female students' postgraduate education and the government will also provide life insurance to ration card holders.

The Chief Minister said that from this year, all girls who pass the class 10 exams will receive a bike or scooter in addition to having Rs 10,000 transferred into their bank accounts for two years as they prepare for the class 12 board exams.

He said that the girls who complete class 12 will receive Rs 12,500 for admission into colleges, while those who choose to pursue postgraduate courses will receive Rs 25,000.

He said that following the elections, the head of the family will receive life insurance, with the state government covering the premiums, and a female member will receive benefits from the state government's "Orunodoi" scheme.

He said that the Model Code of Conduct for elections prohibits him from making financial announcements but the promises he made during the campaign will be fulfilled soon after the election is over.

