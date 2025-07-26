Assam Guv leads tributes on 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Guwahati

New Delhi, July 26 The country is commemorating the Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 to mark the anniversary of India’s historic victory in the Kargil War of 1999.

The day honours the success of Operation Vijay, through which the Indian Armed Forces recaptured strategic high-altitude outposts that had been illegally occupied by Pakistani intruders.

To honour the unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of the Kargil War, a solemn Wreath Laying and Commemorative Ceremony was organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, at the State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri, Guwahati.

The ceremony was graced by the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, as the Chief Guest.

He was received with full military honours, including a ceremonial “Bugle Welcome”, General Salute by the NCC Guard, and the National Anthem. A respectful “Present Arms” was offered to the Amar Jawan, followed by the laying of wreaths in memory of the fallen heroes.

In his keynote address, the Governor expressed profound gratitude for the sacrifices made by the armed forces, applauding their patriotism, courage, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Wreaths were also laid by ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and family members of Kargil War heroes. Notably, Col Dilip Kumar Borah (Retd), who was the Commanding Officer of 18 Grenadiers during the Kargil War, paid tribute and shared personal experiences from the battlefield.

A special felicitation ceremony was held to honour the Veer Naris and Veer Matas, recognising their unmatched strength and resilience. Lt Gen R P Kalita (Retd) and Lt Gen P K Bharali (Retd) delivered stirring addresses, recalling the exceptional bravery, sacrifices, and unflinching determination of the Indian Armed Forces during the conflict.

The event also featured passionate speeches and cultural performances by NCC cadets and students of Army School Narengi, including patriotic songs and a skit that evoked deep emotions of pride, reverence, and national unity among all present.

Kargil Vijay Diwas stands as a solemn tribute to the heroes who safeguarded the nation’s honour and serves as a lasting reminder of their legacy of courage.

