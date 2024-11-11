Assam Guv visits Kamakhya temple, seeks blessing

Guwahati, Nov 11 Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya along with the first lady of Assam Kumud Devi on Monday visited Kamakhya Temple and offered prayer to Goddess Kamakhya and sought her blessings for the welfare of all sections of the people of the state, officials said.

Notably, in line with the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi, the state government intends to build a corridor at the Kamakhya Temple.

According to a senior government officer, the total amount of open space surrounding the temple will grow from the current 3000 square feet to roughly 100,000 square feet, distributed over three levels.

The official stated that the access corridor's average width would rise from its present width of 8 to 10 feet to roughly 27 to 30 feet.

The six major temples in Nilachal, which are currently hidden from the general public's gaze, will be brought back to their former splendour.

A holding capacity of between 8,000 and 10,000 pilgrims will also be created as part of the project to lessen the pressure during the Ambubachi Mela and other significant festivals.

Meanwhile, the government has planned to build a ropeway at the Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

An extensive study has already been conducted by the state government to run the ropeway service from Kamakhya railway station to the temple.

The Chief Minister earlier said that the ropeway will reduce travel time for pilgrims and guests arriving by train by 55–60 per cent. In the meantime, it would increase tourist potential and offer a beautiful view of Guwahati.

With a capacity of carrying 1000 people per hour, the ropeway will operate in each direction. It will traverse the distance to Nilachal hills within 7 minutes.

The state government has set a deadline of June 2026 to complete the ropeway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor