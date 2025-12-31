Assam Horror: Couple Burnt Alive Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Karbi Anglong

A couple was allegedly beaten and burned to death by villagers over suspicions of witchcraft in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the night of Dec. 30 at Beluguri Munda village near Howraghat in the hilly district. The victims were identified as Gardi Birua, 43, and his wife Mira Birua, 33.

Police said a group of villagers attacked the couple after accusing them of practicing witchcraft and allegedly set them on fire.

“This is a witch-hunting case, and it appears they were attacked and allegedly burned to death,” said Pushpraj Singh, senior superintendent of police of Karbi Anglong, adding that operations are underway to arrest those involved.

According to police, information was received around 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 30 that a couple had been killed by villagers at 1 No. Beluguri Munda Gaon under the Howraghat police station limits. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victims’ house vandalized, with a fire burning in the front yard.

“During inquiry, it was learned that Gardi Birua and his wife were allegedly murdered by villagers on suspicion of witch-hunting and their bodies were burned to ashes in the front yard of their house,” a senior police official said.

During the inspection, police seized soil mixed with blood samples, a wooden stick and a plastic container filled with liquid cow dung, suspected to have been used to erase bloodstains from the crime scene.

Police personnel have been deployed to secure the area, and further legal action has been initiated.

Earlier this year, on May 6, the Assam government notified the Assam State Policy to Combat Human Trafficking and End Witch-Hunting, aimed at curbing such practices and strengthening legal action against offenders.