Assam invested Rs 425 cr to provide scooters, bicycles to meritorious students: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 3 The Assam government has invested Rs 425 crore this year to provide scooters and bicycles to the meritorious students of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, "This year the Assam Government has invested Rs 425 cr to give scooters and bicycles to 4.15 lakh meritorious students."

"Last week, my cabinet colleagues distributed 35,770 scooties to successful higher secondary students across the State," he added.

The Assam government has been giving scooters to the meritorious students under Banikanta Kakati award named after the noted literary figure of Assamese language.

According to an official, male students who have secured more than 75 per cent and female students who have got 60 per cent and above in class 12 board examinations were given scooters.

The scooter distribution events were held in every district by the authorities.

