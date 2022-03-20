Assam: Jongal Balahu Rampart to be converted into tourist destination, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Jongal Balahu Rampart located at Raha in Central Assam's Nagaon district and walked nearly four kilometers to have an inspection of the rampart which has been named after the great Tiwa king and brave warrior Jonjal Balahu.

The chief minister said that the state government will prepare an integrated action plan for the revival of Jongal Balahu Rampart and transform it into an attractive tourist destination involving a project cost of more than Rs 50 crore as announced earlier.

"Within the next, three to four months, work will start, and once completed the site will become a glittering place of tourist attraction in the state," Assam chief minister told media persons here today.

Giving a detailed snapshot of the project, Sarma informed that the entire work has been divided into three parts, the two ends of the rampart and the middle portion along with other components.

"As a part of the project, an auditorium and an open-air theatre will also be built. Children's park, amusement park, light and sound show will also feature in the park. On the water body in the premises of the project, a number of hanging bridges will also be constructed. For the help of the tourists, electric rickshaws, eatery and cafeteria will also be part of the project," Assam CM said.

The chief minister also planted saplings in the project area during his visit today.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, MLA Nagaon Rupk Sharma, MLA Raha Sashi Kanta Das, and MLA Barhampur Jitu Goswami were also present with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor