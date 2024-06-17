Assam leaders extend condolences for train accident victims

Guwahati, June 17 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered condolences for the loss of lives in the tragic train accident after Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express collided with a goods train close to Rangapani station near New Jalpaiguri on Monday morning.

Sarma took to his X handle and wrote: “The tragic train collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their lives and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.”

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide all necessary assistance as and when required,” he added.

Eight people died and at least thirty passengers sustained injuries due to collision of two trains in West Bengal.

The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express was en route to Kolkata from the northeast.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on his social media handle: “Anguished to learn about the train accident in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.”

