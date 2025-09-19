'Assam lost one of its favourite sons', CM Sarma remembers Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Sep 19 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed deep condolence over the untimely demise of iconic singer from Assam, Zubeen Garg, in an accident in Singapore.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early; this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people, and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled.”

The Chief Minister noted, “Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come. Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him.”

“That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen. Rest well, Zubeen! You will always be Assam's favourite rockstar,” he added.

Congress leader Ripun Bora said, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend."

Zubeen Garg met with an accident while scuba diving off the coast of Singapore on Thursday night. Police divers managed to pull him out of the water and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite being placed under intensive medical care, doctors could not revive him.

The acclaimed singer had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on Friday. His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom over the event and across the Assamese community worldwide.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor and filmmaker. With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali and several other Indian languages. His versatility and ability to bridge regional and mainstream music earned him immense popularity and respect.

From the romantic ballad “Ya Ali,” which catapulted him to pan-India fame, to countless Assamese hits that defined the soundtrack of the region for decades, Garg’s contribution to music was unparalleled. He also played a key role in promoting Assamese culture and the identity of the Northeast on the national stage.

