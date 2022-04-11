Assam: LS Speaker Om Birla visits Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a five-day tour to Assam, visited Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday.

Today is the fourth day of his stay in Guwahati. He stayed in Kamakhya Devi temple for about 1 hour and worshipped Maa Kamakhya.

He prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity for all. The chief priest of the temple was also present on the occasion.

The devotees inside and outside the temple greeted the Lok Sabha speaker.

While returning, Birla interacted with local shopkeepers and inquired about their well-being.

( With inputs from ANI )

