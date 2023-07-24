Assam : Man arrested for 'impregnating' minor girl

Guwahati, July 24 A 24-year-old man has been arrested on the charges of impregnating a 16-year-old minor in Assam's Bongaigaon district.

The accused, was arrested from his home on Sunday night after the girl's relatives lodged a police complaint.

"The girl and the accused person were in an extra-marital relationship, and now the minor is five months pregnant,” Bongaigaon's police superintendent, Swapnaneel Deka mentioned.

Deka stated that the suspect was apprehended in accordance with several provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl tried to keep the matter under garbs but the family got to know about her pregnancy when she complained of uneasiness.

Later, she confessed to everything, police said quoting girl's family members.

"We had called the accused to appear in front of the police after receiving the complaint, but he fled. On Sunday night, we tracked him down and nabbed him from his home," the officer said.

